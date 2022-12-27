John P. Meehan
June 20, 1930—December 21, 2022
John P. Meehan 92, of Gilbert, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
He was born June 20, 1930, to Joseph and Julia (Deleski) Meehan in Virginia. He attended Roosevelt High School and subsequently enlisted in the US Air Force in 1949 serving as a cryptographer most of his 20 years of service, with his initial duty assignment in Korea with Hq 5th Air Force during the Korean War. The highlight of his military career was his 2 assignments with Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), the military arm of NATO in Paris, France for 6 years during the “Cold War”. Additional overseas assignments brought him to Greenland and Germany, where he was assigned to the Air Forces first missile unit. On January 2, 1954 he met his wife-to-be Edith (Dee Dee) Homola on a blind date. The marriage took place two months later at Patrick AFB, Florida and was unwavering for 66 years. Transitioning back to civilian life in 1970 he achieved the position of Payroll Manager for ABI Contracting, the dominant construction contractor, that was instrumental in the expansion of taconite plants across the Iron Range in the 1970s and 1980s. He finished his second career with Boldt Construction Co. in Cloquet. As the father of a son with developmental disabilities he was an advocate for improving their quality of life. He was the Treasurer for ARC Range and a Board member for East Range Developmental Center (ERDAC) for several years. Prompted by boundless energy during the summer months, he devoted much of his time to gardening.
John is survived by son, Mark of Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Anna of Eveleth; granddaughters: Brooke (Kyle) Ross, Hoyt Lakes, Michele Meehan, Eveleth, Samantha (Jaron) Maki, West Eveleth; great-granddaughters: Emma Sullivan and Eleanor Ross; sister-in-law: Suzanne Meehan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith; brothers: Joseph, James, and Stanley (Jerry); and his sons: Larry, Michael and Darin.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish celebrating. A visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
