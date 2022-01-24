John Roman Mish, 74, of Eveleth, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 17, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
John grew up in Virginia, Minn., where his younger years were full of friends, travel and adventure. As a young man, he proudly served in the Navy aboard the US Bon Homme Richard during the Vietnam war. After his return, he began his lifelong career as an electrician with US Steel Minntac.
John accomplished many things in his life, but becoming a dad to his daughter Chris was one of his proudest moments. Her arrival into this world changed his whole focus in life, selling his airplane to build a house for her to grow up in. Later it would be becoming a grandpa, “Papa John” to his grandkids Cason and Lyla, who could always put a smile on his face. He would often say “she’s a good life,” a motto he learned from one of his best hunting partners and a quote to define the way he lived.
John was a self-described “type A” personality and could never sit still. His adventures included hunting, fishing, golfing, downhill skiing, building hot rods, being a member of the Dream Machine’s car club, and spending time at the cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Although Alzheimer’s disease stole many of John’s memories, it never took away his love for his family and his appreciation of all the things people did for him, when it became difficult for him to care for himself.
John will be deeply missed by his favorite daughter, Chris (Brett Gibson) Mish; grandchildren, Cason and Lyla; best friend, Jacqui Chopp; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose; brother, Greg; and sister, Barb.
Special thanks to Prelude South Memory Care in Woodbury and St. Croix Hospice for the kindness and compassion given to John.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the Greenwood cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to the local animal shelter. John had a special place in his heart for all animals.
To plant a tree in memory of John Mish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
