John Michael Morin, 63, of Tower, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Vermilion Senior Living surrounded by his family.
He was born in the Soudan Hospital on Oct. 28, 1956, the son of John and Janice (Carlson) Morin. He grew up in Tower, graduating from Tower-Soudan High School in 1974. After graduation, John proudly served in the United States Air Force for 13 years. He also held other technical positions throughout his career. John adored his family; he saved and treasured every letter and memento from family and friends, showing his deep love for all of them.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Neal) McNabb of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his mother, Janice Morin (Tony Petrick) of Virginia; siblings, Mona Shanks of Virginia, Cathy (Doug) Anderson of Tower, Julie (Marty) Toole of Sartell, Joe Morin of Tower, Mary (Dan) Banks of Proctor and Mark (Patty) Morin of Eveleth; 20 nieces and nephews; 26 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great niece; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, his former wife, Vicki Witte and his beloved dog, Buster, all of whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Morin on November 24, 1999; his sister, Sheila Morin on March 6, 1977; his maternal and paternal grandparents and in-laws John and Ann Carlisle.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12 p.m., with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. An outdoor gathering of family and friends will be held on the ramp of St. Martin’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family understands that COVID-19 may keep some people from attending and asks them to keep John and his family in their thoughts and prayers. For those in attendance, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
