John Michael Dwyer Sr.

John Michael Dwyer Sr., 81, from Frederick, Md., passed away on December 17, 2022, due to natural causes.

John was born on June 15, 1941, to John and Margaret in Hibbing, Minn.

John is survived by his daughter, Connie Richard (Mike); son, John Dwyer Jr.; brothers Tom and Gene and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy; sister, Mary; and brothers, Jim, Bob and Phil.

Special thanks to the staff at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A celebration of life will be held at the St. Francis American Legion 3073 Bridge St. NW St. Francis, MN 55040 on July 8, 2023, from 1-4 p.m.
