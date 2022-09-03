John Ludwig Nelson

Funeral service for John Ludwig Nelson, 72, of Hoyt Lakes will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.

John died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

