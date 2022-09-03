Funeral service for John Ludwig Nelson, 72, of Hoyt Lakes will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
John died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1950, to Gustaf and Lilly (Trane) Nelson in Greenbush, Minn. John graduated from the Karlstad High School, Class of 1968. John enlisted into the US Army where he served during the Vietnam War. John was employed by Erie Mining and LTV Steel until the company’s closure. He then went to work at the US Forest Service. John was united in marriage to Priscilla Erickson on Dec. 18, 1971, until her death. He later married Marjorie Deutsch on Oct. 17, 1997. John was a member of the American Legion Post 241 and the VFW Post 8144, having served on the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. He was also a member of the Faith Lutheran Church and the Disabled American Veterans.
John enjoyed wintering in Texas, gardening, and deer hunting, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife: Margie; children: Shane (Becky) Nelson, Sheree (Matt Mancina) Daydodge, and Johnny Nelson; stepsons: Joseph Deutsch and Adam (Kristin) Deutsch; grandchildren: Joshua Nelson, Zach (Shelby) Harsha and Taylor, Kyra, Seth and Ryann Harsha, Nikki (Austin) Steele, Abby Frechette, Jada Deutsch, Gabrielle and Aryanna Daydodge, and Dylan and McKenzie Deutsch; adopted grandchildren: Rylee and Hunter Mancina, Ty, Anya, and Bodhi; great-grandson, Gunner Nelson; siblings: Clyde Nelson and Karen (Ragnar) Bjornson; numerous nieces and nephews; and special walking partner, Alfie.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Priscilla; an infant child; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Don Staehnke; sister-in-law, Kathy Nelson; his parents; and many other beloved in-laws.
Memorials are preferred to the Solvay Hospice House, pancan.org, or Care Partners in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
