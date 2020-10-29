John Louis Masters of Iron, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 82.
John was born on May 22, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Leo and Aileen (Johnson) Masters. John grew up in Spicer, Minn., and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. On Oct. 23, 1959, he was united in marriage to Martha Mead in Spicer. Three children were born to this union. John, Martha and their family moved to the Iron Range in 1966 and made their home in Iron. John worked as a line attendant at U.S. Steel-Minntac and at numerous maintenance positions throughout the years.
John enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, sitting around the fire and telling stories. No one could tell a story like John! Above all, John loved his family. He truly enjoyed having the family together, whether it was for a weekend of camping and fishing, a reunion, a birthday, a holiday gathering or just taking a walk in the woods. He has left us with many wonderful memories.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha; his children, Joanie (Donny) Latvaaho, Tim (Judean) Masters and John (Lisa) Masters; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; his sisters, Shirley (Elmer) Mead and Linda (LeLand) Lundberg; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Sherman Masters.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. The family asks that those in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
