John Leroy Serrano

John was born in Hibbing to Dominic and Pearl (Simonson) Serrano. He grew up in Kelly Lake and went to the Hibbing schools, (barely) graduating in 1957. He graduated from Bemidji State
University in 1961. Following that, John taught elementary school for 34 years, finally retiring in 1996. He married Bernice “Bernie” (Scofield) Walters in 1995.
John loved outdoor activities. With his best friend Bill Madsen, John spent much of his time hunting and fishing. Since the statute of limitations has expired, he can now admit to many questionable activities as well. Duck hunting, deer hunting, and fishing trips to Lac Seul became family traditions for both John and Bill. In the off season, he could be found in the garden. John was an excellent gardener and we all reaped the benefits of his hard work.
The lake was a big part of his life. John spent many summer days at his parents’ cabin on South Sturgeon Lake, eventually buying a home there himself and moving to the lake permanently.
John was never one to pass up social activities. He enjoyed the seemingly annual Class of ‘57 reunions, pontooning, and the fish frys, burger nights, and pizzas at Riverside Inn, The Viking and Bimbo’s Octagon. Drinking Coors Light in a glass of ice or Crown and water were the beverages of his choice. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV as well as the Weather Channel. There were meteorologists less informed than John.
John is survived by his wife, Bernie of 26 years; his brother, Anthony (Anita); his sister, Mary (Frank) Zlimen; sons, Thomas (Danae) and David (Shelly); step daughters, Chloette (David) Eddy and Angie (Ron) Niemi; step sons, Craig (Sandy) and Bret (Michele) Walters; 11 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
He was predeceased by his parents; and younger brother, Thomas.
A celebration of John’s life will occur next year in the Side Lake area.
