John LeRoy Rupas, of West Eveleth, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
John was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Hibbing to Thomas and Mae Rupas. John was a man that enjoyed many things. He enjoyed routine and was sure to keep those in line if they strayed from those routines. John enjoyed food and found little that he didn’t enjoy. He enjoyed his older shows such as Gunsmoke and Bonanza. If it was nice warm weather, John would be enjoying the sunlight and peacefulness of the outdoors. Relaxation was top priority. Whether it meant taking a nap, bubble bath, or getting a back rub, a smile would always result.
John worked at the East Range Developmental Achievement Center in Eveleth until his retirement in December of 2015. He attended the First Lutheran Church in Buhl.
John is survived by his brother Patrick (Diane) Rupas of Colorado; several nieces and nephews; his housemates of the Carlson home; and friends from Lutheran Social Service.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mae Rupas; and his brother, Michael Rupas.
A Celebration of Life for John will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia.
Inurnment will take place in the Hibbing Park – Maple Hill Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
