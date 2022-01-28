John Leo LeBlanc, age 89, longtime resident of Virginia died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Virginia Care Center. He was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Crosby, Minn., the son of George and Mary LeBlanc. He attended school in Crosby.
A veteran of the US Army, John served during the Korean War.
John was united in marriage to Ellen Anderson on June 17, 1955, in Virginia.
John worked as a drill operator at Inland Steel – retiring in 1997. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
John is survived by his wife: Ellen; children: Kenneth (Laura) LeBlanc of Eveleth, Minn., Debra Ann Houghton of Virginia, Minn., Gail (Calvin) Potter of Wuori Twp., Minn., Jacob (Julie) LeBlanc of Wuori Twp., Minn., and Daniel (Kelly) LeBlanc of Taylors Falls, Minn.; brother: George (Nancy) LeBlanc of Crosby, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Sheena MacDonald; daughter-in-law, Arvilla (Prasnicki) LeBlanc; and 6 siblings.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Bauman Logo
To plant a tree in memory of John LeBlanc as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.