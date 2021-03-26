John Lauren “Tiny” Collins, 83, of Hoyt Lakes, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Sept. 19, 1937 in Bessemer, Mich., to John A. and Dorothy (Uren) Collins. Following his schooling, he married Bea Adrian in Wakefield, Mich. Tiny served our country as a US Army veteran for two years and following his military service moved to Hoyt Lakes. There he worked for Erie mining Company and retired from LTV Steel as a maintenance mechanic.
Tiny was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, the Aurora American Legion Post 241 and the Biwabik Masonic Lodge. He was a volunteer for the Aurora Food Shelf since its inception and organized the Special Olympics Walk-A-Thon for many years. Tiny was one of the “Grumpy Old Men” at the Mesabi East Basketball games, was a multiplication whiz and a Die-Hard Green Bay Packers fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather; but was a very special father to over 90 foster children over 45 years.
He is survived by his wife, Bea; children, John “J.J.” Collins, Tracy Hill, Willy (Melina) Collins, Danny (Kevin) Davis, Chris Bauer, Becca Bauer, Julia (Brian) Carlson and Brittany (Jesse) Taylor; numerous foster children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy; siblings, Russell, William “Tubby”, Richie, Geraldine, Geneva and Marcia.
A public visitation and reviewal for Tiny will be 4 -7 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
A private family funeral service will be held later.
Burial will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.