John L. (John-John) Newman, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 87.
John was born Sept. 16, 1933, in International Falls, Minn., to George and Agnes (Tilton) Newman.
In previous years, he enjoyed fishing trips up to Canada and fishing with his family. He really enjoyed moments when family and friends visited him for coffee and conversations. The apple of his eye was when the nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and great- great- nieces and nephews would come see him. Photos of them all were always displayed throughout his apartment. His love was always for his Green Bay Packers and W.W.E. Wrestling. He never missed watching these two.
John is survived by one brother, Joseph (Joe) Newman of Jordan, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Special thanks to Jeff, Matt for your friendship and compassion and the rest of John’s staff at Cornerstone Villa. We would also like to thank Zach, Miranda, and Hannah at the East Range Hospice (Hibbing).
Thanks for all the memories John-John.
Graveside services will be held per the family request.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
