John L. ‘Jack’ Gilderman

Jack Gilderman, 92, of Boise, Idaho, passed away on January 17, 2023.
He was born on April 15, 1930, to Walter and Esther Gilderman.
He grew up in Proctor, Minn., until 8th grade when his family moved to Iron Junction where he graduated from Eveleth High school in 1948 and Eveleth Junior College in 1950, excelling in basketball and track.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and proudly served until 1954 when he was honorably discharged. He came back to Duluth to finish his bachelor of science degree at UMD.
He moved to Southern California where he met a pretty young nurse named Claire. They were married in 1960 and had 4 beautiful daughters.
Jack worked for North American Rockwell in Los Angeles, California as a project manager in the space division on the B-1 Bomber, Apollo Missions, Space Shuttle, and GPS satellite systems, retiring after 29 years of service. Jack easily made friends wherever he went and enjoyed serving others by working in soup kitchens and volunteering to help those in need through his church community. He will be deeply missed by family and friends and all those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claire, in 2006, daughter, Louise, and her husband Greg Meyer in 2021 , and brother-in-law Richard Okerstrom in 2014.
He is survived by his three daughters, Johanne (John) Brautigam, Michelle (Brad) Lyles, and Kathryn (Toby) Norton, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and one sister, Carol (Gilderman) Okerstrom, of Virginia, Minn.
Funeral services were held on January 25 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Boise, Idaho.
