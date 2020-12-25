Funeral arrangements for John L. Brandt, 92, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. He died peacefully Dec. 22, 2020, at Keystone Sr. Living in Hugo, Minn., with his wife Betty by his side.

