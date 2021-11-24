John Kovich, 92, of Virginia, concluded his earthly journey at the Essentia Hospital in Virginia on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

He was born on the Northside of Virginia, April 9, 1929.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jacqueline (Lazella); daughters, Candace (Byron) Barone, Sandra (Keith Giorgi); granddaughter, MiaGiorgi.

A private family service was held at the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. It was presided over by Deacon Dan Schultz.

