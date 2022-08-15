John Karl Jones

John passed away at St. Mary’s Medical center in Duluth. His family is forever grateful that they spent the last hours of his life by his side.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., to Orton Paul Jones and Helen (Hewitt) Jones on Feb. 6,1945. The family moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1957. He graduated from Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School, Mesabi Community College and the University of Minnesota Duluth.
He married Bonnie (Ceglar) Jones on July 10, 1965. They raised their family in Hoyt Lakes. John began his teaching career in Superior. He taught at Patzu and Cooper Elementary Schools. He left teaching for a time and went into business as owner of Jonesy’s Taconite Haven and No Hits and Five Misses restaurant. He worked at Eveleth Taconite for a short time before going back to teaching. He taught for thirty years in the Virginia school district where he also coached baseball and basketball.
John’s true love was his family, especially his grandchildren. He found great joy spending time with them outdoors camping and at the hunting shack.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Ceglar); daughters: Janel (Steve) Scheuring, Missy (Mike) Mismash, Heather Lokken, Kirstie Jones, Tiffany (Jeff Rager) Jones, and Brooke (Ryan) Dahl; grandchildren: Austen(Kayla) Jones, Ashleigh and Autem Seabrook, Jacey Mismash, Kylee, Emily, and Deven Lokken, Ruthie Rager, Bianca, Veronica and Josh Dahl; sister, Sue (Jerry) Samargia; in-laws, Butch (Joanne) Ceglar, Jeanne (John Jamnick) Ceglar and John Ceglar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Betty and Don Caruso, brother and sister in law Orton Paul II and Sally Jones; father and mother-in- law Rudy and Jean Ceglar; brother-in-law Rudy Ceglar; sister-in- law Mary Jo (Ceglar) Koski.
Visitation will be held at Ziemer Moeglein Shatava funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 4-7 p.m.
The family invites all friends and family to celebrate John’s life at a barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 18, at shelter #4 at Fisherman’s Point campground in Hoyt Lakes from 4-8 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of John Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
