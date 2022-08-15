John Karl Jones

John passed away at St. Mary’s Medical center in Duluth. His family is forever grateful that they spent the last hours of his life by his side.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., to Orton Paul Jones and Helen (Hewitt) Jones on Feb. 6,1945. The family moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1957. He graduated from Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School, Mesabi Community College and the University of Minnesota Duluth.

To plant a tree in memory of John Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load entries