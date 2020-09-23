John Jacob ‘Skip’ Egerdahl

John Egerdahl, 62, of Keewatin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Skip was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on April 3, 1958, to Anthony and Louise (Bertram) Egerdahl. He was raised in Pengilly and attended Greenway Schools. In 1975 at the age of 17 Skip enlisted in the Marine Corps, at one point he was stationed in Guam where he was a guard at the embassy. While he was serving, Skip was trained as a pipefitter, a career that he continued after an honorable discharge from the Marines. Skip’s work in the Pipefitters Union took him to many places across the United States including the Virgin Islands, he was a hard worker with a great work ethic and was known as a top-notch pipefitter. Skip was known to work associates as the “Hillbilly from Pengilly” due to a southern drawl he acquired after many years living in North Carolina. Skip was an avid fisherman and a member of the National Honor Guard. He had the ability to tell great stories that usually ended in laughter and his smile would light up a room.
John is survived by his children, John (Ashley) Egerdahl, Richmond, Va., Faith Egerdahl, Crystal, Minn.; mother, Louise Coady, Buhl, Minn.; siblings, Greg Egerdahl, Bemidji, Minn., Deborah Egerdahl, Minneapolis, Minn., Doug (Lizz) Egerdahl, Hibbing; grandchildren: Ella, Addy, Sailor, Ayjah; several nieces; nephews; and extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Tony.
Funeral service will be held noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
The Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
