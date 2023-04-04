John ‘Jack’ Herbert Burgess
John “Jack” Herbert Burgess died peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023, surrounded by family at the age of 92.
Jack was born December 1, 1930, in Tower, Minn., to Albert and Josephine (Hewett) Burgess. He attended Tower High School where he met his sweetheart, Carol Jeane. On June 24, 1951, Jack and Carol joined hands in marriage and began building their foundation for their family with strength, love and laughter.
Jack served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 in Fort Worth, Texas. Following his honorable discharge, Jack was a pilot at Northeast Airways in Eveleth, MN. He returned to Tower where he and Carol helped build Burgess Marine while working winter months at Burgess Chevrolet. He spent later years doing custodial work and providing bus and van transportation for students for the Tower-Soudan School.
Jack’s bigger than life personality brought him to the skies over Tower-Soudan and Lake Vermilion, even bringing a publication of his encounter with a wolf in Ripley’s Believe it or Not. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the hunting shack, fishing in Canada, reloading ammunition in the bullet room and traveling to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the winter to listen to Brett Burns and enjoying cocktails on the beach with their friends from all over the Midwest.
Jack was a devoted husband, father of 3, grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 16.
Jack is survived by siblings: Joanne Lindberg and Bob (Carol) Burgess; children: Johnny (Linda Myklebust) Burgess, Jere Lynn (Tom) Wujcik and Jeff (Pam) Burgess; grandchildren: Jon Ryan (Jennifer) Myre; Jaime (Joe) Johnson; Kara Burgess; John Russel (Stephanie) Burgess; Jacob (Alaina) Burgess; Kada (Alex) Kesti; Megan (Matt) Uhan; and Ryan (Melaine) Myklebust; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Albert and Josephine Burgess; brothers: Linden, Raymond, Billy, Dell and sister Ruth Brown.
The Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the Vermilion Funeral Home in Tower. Bill Bauman will officiate. A time of remembrance will follow.
Memorials are preferred, and may be directed to the Tower-Soudan Historical Society, PO Box 465, Tower, MN 5590.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhoe.com.
