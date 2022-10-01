John “Jack” George Tyssen, age 80 years, formerly of Eveleth, Minn., passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Bryn Mawr, Penn.
Jack was born on Sept. 23, 1941, in Duluth, Minn., to George and Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen. He grew up in the family’s Eveleth home and attended local schools, graduating from Eveleth High School in the Class of 1959, and two years later from Eveleth Junior College. He then enrolled at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and later at the Duluth campus of the University. In the mid-1960s, Jack served as a patrolman in the Eveleth Police Department, while continuing to participate in the family business, Tyssen Floral, which operated retail stores in Eveleth and neighboring Virginia.
During this time Jack met the love of his life, Lana Grill of Virginia. On April 8, 1967, the couple were wed at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia. Three years later they left their Eveleth residence for Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where Jack began a full-time career in the flower industry. During that career he and Lana established homes on both coasts of Florida, in upstate New York, in the San Francisco Bay area, and finally in Temecula in southern California. Jack retired from the floral industry in 2008 and turned to recreational pursuits such as reading, daily walking, attending sporting events and concerts, and hosting family, relatives, and friends. Guests to the Tyssen homes were always welcomed and treated with respect and warm hospitality. Although occasional visits to Minnesota lessened over the years, Jack and Lana retained good memories of their youth on the Iron Range and enjoyed relating those experiences to new and old friends and acquaintances.
During such conversations Jack often also expressed appreciation of his wife, children, and grandchildren; his father’s Dutch and his mother’s Finnish heritage; and his friends on the Range. He often referred to facts, sports, and news items with a Minnesota connection. He was also proud of his descendants’ academic achievements, particularly as they earned university degrees.
In 2019, Jack and Lana departed from California for Havertown, Penn., a suburb of Philadelphia, where they resided with their youngest daughter Erica and her family until Jack’s death.
Jack is survived by his loving wife and best friend of fifty-five years, Lana (Grill) Tyssen; by a daughter, Shannon (Lance Malis) Ferguson of Lake Forest, Calif., and her children, Brandon Ferguson of San Antonio, Texas; Michelle (James) Hall of Lake Forest; Andrew Ferguson of Seattle, Wash.; Emily Ferguson of Sunnyvale, Calif.; by his son, Dustin Tyssen of San Jose, Calif., and his children Luiza, Kyle, and Luma Tyssen of Round Rock, Texas; and by another daughter, Erica (Chris) Spangler of Havertown, and their children Elliot and Adeline. Six-month-old great granddaughter, Clara Hall of Lake Forest is Jack’s most recent descendant. Family survivors of Jack’s generation are cousins, Bob Jackson of Long Beach, Calif., Jean Susan (Anthony) Stanisich of Hibbing, and Ed Jackson of Prior Lake. Other survivors are sister-in-law Wanda (Grill/Yarick) Hamelin of Maple Grove; and brother-in-law Larry Grill of Eveleth.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, George and Dagmar Tyssen; and by brothers, James Tyssen of St. Cloud, and Arthur “Buddy” Tyssen of Eveleth.
Interment of Jack’s ashes and those of his brother Jim will take place during a combined graveside service in the Eveleth cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon. A reception for relatives and friends of the Tyssen brothers will follow at The Rink restaurant in Eveleth.
