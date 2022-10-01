John ‘Jack’ George Tyssen

John “Jack” George Tyssen, age 80 years, formerly of Eveleth, Minn., passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Bryn Mawr, Penn.

Jack was born on Sept. 23, 1941, in Duluth, Minn., to George and Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen. He grew up in the family’s Eveleth home and attended local schools, graduating from Eveleth High School in the Class of 1959, and two years later from Eveleth Junior College. He then enrolled at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and later at the Duluth campus of the University. In the mid-1960s, Jack served as a patrolman in the Eveleth Police Department, while continuing to participate in the family business, Tyssen Floral, which operated retail stores in Eveleth and neighboring Virginia.

