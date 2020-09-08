John J. Ulicsni, 73, of Lake Vermilion, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

He was in the U. S. Army (Vietnam Conflict) and graduated from Bemidji State College with a Degree in Education. He taught special education in Cotton, Minn., Texas and South Carolina.

John was a very well read, smart man that was curious about the world with a wonderful memory. He enjoyed his home on Lake Vermilion, fishing, his flower gardens and making outdoor furniture.

He will be missed.

John is survived by brother, Robert (Margaret), sisters, Joyce, Judith (Richard), and Linda (Tim); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, John and Lahja Ulicsni; brother, Michael J. Ulicsni, U.S. Navy; and a niece, Nicole Turk; and a nephew, Thomas Chopp.

Private family graveside services will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

