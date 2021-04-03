John J. Sandretto

On the morning of March 24, 2021, John “Johnny” Joseph Sandretto, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, suddenly passed away at the age of 58 in Stillwater, Minn.
John Sandretto was born in the town of Eveleth, Minn., at 2:37 p.m. on Oct. 12, 1962. He was the first child, and only son, of Judith (Omlid) and Gerald Sandretto. John graduated from Eveleth Senior High School in 1981. He became a Marine and spent 13 years in the United States Military during which time he completed several business courses and received multiple awards. He worked in sales after his honorable discharge from active duty. John married Heather (Cole) Sandretto in 1992. Together they had four children, one grandson, and are expecting a granddaughter in July. John was very involved in his children’s lives. John had many hobbies including golf, softball, hockey and camping. He enjoyed sharing these experiences with his family. He coached many sports teams. He showed up for nearly every game and event. John loved taking his family camping every summer during the Fourth of July week in his hometown of Eveleth.
John is survived by his wife, Heather Sandretto; children, Summer Sandretto, Samantha (Jordan) Eng, Vincent Sandretto; grandchild, Declan Sandretto; sisters, Jo-Ann (Greg) Salmi, Brandie (Chad) Folken; nephews, Haven (Brittany) Skyy, Drew Erzar, Zachary (Samantha) Sandnas; nieces: Ashley (David) Braun, Maria Cole, Sophia Cole, Lydia Cole; numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Joseph Mihelich; grandparents, Harris and Olga Kluser, Louella Omlid; parents, Gerald and Judy Sandretto; uncle, John Sandretto; sister, Jeanine Sandretto; and daughter, Stormie Sandretto.
He leaves behind an indelible mark on all who knew him, but especially his family. We are grateful to have made many memories to cherish until the day we are reunited with our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend.
A visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minn. The visitation will be open to those who knew and loved him.
A private family burial will take place at Eveleth Cemetery in Eveleth and is to be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
