John J. Nash Sr., 92, of Buhl, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born November 9, 1930, in Kinney to John and Nina (Necci) Nash and had lived in Chisholm and Virginia before making his home in Buhl. John was united in marriage to Marian Patrow on April 30, 1954. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was employed by the Reserve Mine in Babbitt, Firestone in Virginia, the Minnesota Transportation Dept. plowing snow and the MIB School District as a bus driver and maintenance engineer. John was very active in his community serving as a former Buhl city council member and vice president of the Buhl Kinney Senior Center. He was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5612—Buhl, the Chisholm American Legion, the former VFW 8510 and the Loyal Order of Moose Cloquet Lodge # 1274.
John is survived by his children: John Jr. of Cherry, Carol Nash-Sanchez (Manny) of El Cajon, Calif., Joan (Bill) Carrico of Grand Junction, Colo., Gloria (James) Kasola of Buhl, Rev. James (Cindy) of Sterling, Colo.; grandchildren: Genah, Jenelle (Mark), Molly, Miriah (Koby), Spencer, Justin, Miranda (Brent); 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Nash, brother, Donald (Carol) Nash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian; son, David; brothers, Ralph (Rose) and Joe (Kitty); and sister, Mary (Howard) Bear.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl with Fr. Paul Strommer celebrating. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Buhl.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
