John J. Herzog

John J. Herzog, 54, of Hibbing, Minn. died at his home Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

He was born Jan. 4, 1967, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Richard and Margaret (Prouse) Herzog. John was a U.S. Army veteran serving during Operation Desert Storm, he was also stationed in Germany. John enjoyed riding his Harley and working with wood and leather.

John is survived by his ex-wife, Petra; children, Vanessa and Daniel Eder all of Pleidelsheim, Germany; mother, Margaret DeYoung; friend, Shelby Brill; grandchildren, Denis, Ayla and Lukas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Allen Herzog.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Herzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries