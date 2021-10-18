John J. Herzog, 54, of Hibbing, Minn. died at his home Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
He was born Jan. 4, 1967, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Richard and Margaret (Prouse) Herzog. John was a U.S. Army veteran serving during Operation Desert Storm, he was also stationed in Germany. John enjoyed riding his Harley and working with wood and leather.
John is survived by his ex-wife, Petra; children, Vanessa and Daniel Eder all of Pleidelsheim, Germany; mother, Margaret DeYoung; friend, Shelby Brill; grandchildren, Denis, Ayla and Lukas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Allen Herzog.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.