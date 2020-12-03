John Iver Hanson, 85, of Duluth, formerly of Richfield, passed away at his home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Born to Iver and Hildur Hanson on Feb. 3, 1935 in Virginia, Minn., John attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and Mankato State and shaped the lives of many students during his career as an educator and academic counselor in the Richfield School District. Retiring in the late 80’s, John enjoyed winters in Florida and summers fishing the lakes of Minnesota.
John is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hanson; daughter, Kim McDonald (Bryan); grandsons, Dylan and Micah; and great-granddaughter, Charlie Ann.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.