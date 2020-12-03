John Iver Hanson

John Iver Hanson, 85, of Duluth, formerly of Richfield, passed away at his home on Nov. 12, 2020.

Born to Iver and Hildur Hanson on Feb. 3, 1935 in Virginia, Minn., John attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and Mankato State and shaped the lives of many students during his career as an educator and academic counselor in the Richfield School District. Retiring in the late 80’s, John enjoyed winters in Florida and summers fishing the lakes of Minnesota.

John is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hanson; daughter, Kim McDonald (Bryan); grandsons, Dylan and Micah; and great-granddaughter, Charlie Ann.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries