John Henry Erickson of Plano, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 72.
He was born on July 12, 1948, to Arthur and Marvel (Murray) Erickson in Hibbing, Minn. John earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He married Marsha Erickson on Aug. 8, 1970, in Hallock, Minn. John served as Vice President of Research and Development of Advanced Neuromodulation Systems in Plano, Texas. He was a die-hard Dallas Stars fan and a member of Chapter 124 Watch and Clock Club. John was also a member of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
John is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Anne Erickson of Plano, Texas; daughter, Kristine Louise Baker and husband, Brian Ellis of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Parker Cullen Erickson, Benjamin Ellis Baker, and Jonathan Henry Baker; brother, Gordon Erickson of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Robert Erickson and wife, Sandra of Woodbury, Minn; nieces and nephews, Mark Erickson, Deborah Anderson, Timothy Erickson, Leslie Morris, and Susan Erickson; and numerous other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister-in-law, Ardella Erickson.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano, Texas 75093 with a reception following in the fireside room.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
