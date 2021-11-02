John Goslar died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Luverne Veterans Home after a long fight with a debilitating illness.

John is survived by his wife, Constance (Rupp) Goslar; three children, Wanda (Dave) McCan, Michael (Kristi) Goslar, Heather Goslar; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Roxine Lawton and Veda Goslar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Maxine Goslar; sister, LaCoe Long; granddaughter, Stephanie Carr; and nephew, James Black.

A celebration of life will be at an undetermined later date.

To plant a tree in memory of John Goslar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries