John Goslar died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Luverne Veterans Home after a long fight with a debilitating illness.
John is survived by his wife, Constance (Rupp) Goslar; three children, Wanda (Dave) McCan, Michael (Kristi) Goslar, Heather Goslar; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Roxine Lawton and Veda Goslar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Maxine Goslar; sister, LaCoe Long; granddaughter, Stephanie Carr; and nephew, James Black.
A celebration of life will be at an undetermined later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.