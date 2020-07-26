John Goritchan, 86, of Aurora, passed away quietly on Thursday, July 24, 2020, at Walker Methodist Care Center in Minneapolis.
He was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Cermonic, Slovenia, the son of Elizabeth and John Goritchan Sr. John and his family moved to the United States when he was 18 years old and worked in Florida in the orange groves. Later he moved to Eveleth, Minn., with his family to work in the taconite mining industry. He was a production truck driver for over 40 years for Erie Mining Company and LTV Steel. He was united in marriage to Gabriella Peterka on May 21, 1960, and eventually moved to Aurora where they lived together for many years.
John enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom picking, playing cards, gardening and visits to Fortune Bay. He was an excellent handyman and helped many people with his talents. Most of all, John enjoyed family get togethers and special occasions. He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where he regularly volunteered as an usher.
John is survived by Gabriella, his wife of 60 years; daughter, Barbara (Thomas) Kalczynski; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Matthew) Cheney; and great-grandson, Oliver Thomas Cheney. He is also survived by his three sisters, Gisela Babich, Maria Anderson and Renate (Anthony) Lischalk all from Eveleth; and his brother, Boris Goritchan of Duluth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; and granddaughter, Anne Gabrielle Kalczynski.
Due to the circumstances caused by the coronavirus a private family funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Aurora. Burial will follow at Forest Hill cemetery, Aurora.
Funeral arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
