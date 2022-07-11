John Gary Hancock
July 28, 1946 - July 8, 2022
John Gary Hancock of Virginia, Minnesota died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn. John was born in Virginia, Minn., on July 28, 1946, to John Prine Hancock and June Mathea Nelson Hancock. John attended Forbes elementary and graduated with the Cherry High School class of 1964. After active duty in the U.S. Army for the Minnesota National Guard unit in Eveleth, he started an apprenticeship as a structural ironworker in Local 563 becoming a journeyman in February 1968. On June 20, 1970, he married Susan Marie Takala.
In 1977 he started at Inland Steel as a maintenance foreman. In June of 1980, John and Susan began a new adventure as owners and operators of Hancock Fabrication, Inc. in Angora. John treasured all the friendships he made helping customers and remained there until his retirement.
John served in many capacities as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He most enjoyed being dad to his five children sharing ordinary and special times with them creating memories they will treasure forever. His children will cherish and miss his sense of humor, especially his well-known sayings and dad jokes, love of Lake Vermilion and outdoor fun with fishing, boating, snowmobiling, skiing, camping, 4-wheeling, and anything that involved the beautiful Iron Range.
The highlight of his life was being grandpa to all his grandchildren, who too will deeply miss hearing his amazing stories, watching westerns and movies, playing games, eating ice cream, and overall spending time together.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; children: Jason (Julie) Hancock and their sons Logan and Landon of Angora, Minn.; Heidi (Bill) Leigh and their children Alexander, Preston, and Morgan of Forest Lake, Minn., Aaron (Jessica) Hancock and their children Ashley, Andrew, Ethan and Jacob of Loganville, Ga., Jared Hancock and his daughters Madelyn and Amelia of Fayal, Minn., William (Debbie) Hancock and their children Vincent and Keelin of Cornelius, N.C.; siblings: Janet (James) Churchtown of West Jordan, Utah, Jim (Debbie) Hancock of Gilbert, Minn., Jerry (Suzanne) Hancock of Virginia, Minn., Jay (Heather) Hancock of St. Charles, Minn., Jeff (Cyndi) Hancock of Hibbing; brothers-in-law: Jon Koski of Cherry, Minn., Jack (Rhonda) Chiocca of New Brighton, Pa.; numerous nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judy Koski and Jean Chiocca; and granddaughter, Ella Marie Hancock.
The visitation will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Virginia Ward. Visitation will continue Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at the Church. Burial will take place in the Forbes Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.