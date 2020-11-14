John Erwin Shannon, 72, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born on April 27, 1948, in Hibbing to Ben and Mary (Lerch) Shannon. John went to Hibbing High School and continued on to the University of Minnesota Duluth to complete his bachelor’s degree. He worked for many years on the Iron Range running trains at the Sherman Mine and enjoyed traveling while doing carpentry and construction work. John loved spending time at his cabin on Round Lake with family and friends. He was a dog lover and enjoyed his westerns and game shows.
John is survived by his son, Philip (Brian Johnson) Shannon of Baudette, Minn.; brother, Ben (Helen) Shannon of Prior Lake, Minn.; stepdaughter; Mary Pearson of Milwaukee, Wis.; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mary; wife, Ellen Shannon; and brother, Michael Shannon.
Services for John will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
