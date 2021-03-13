John Edward Turk of Lake Vermilion, Tower passed away surrounded by family at Abbott Heart Hospital on March 4, 2021.
John was born Sept. 26, 1946 in Hibbing, Minn. to Henry and Elaine (Deger) Turk. He was joined in marriage to his best friend, Sally Trenti, at their home on Sept. 17, 2011.
John was the ultimate outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing all year round and hunting (rifle, bow, and muzzleloader). He also traveled out west and to Alaska to pursue his dream hunts.
John’s selfless dedication to help others recover their lives, his compassion, and love for family and friends will truly be missed.
John is survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Jena Jamison, Stefanie O’Neil, Dustin Turk (Sarah), Jameson Turk, and Brandon Turk (Stacy); bonus children, Rebecca Kimbell (Michael) and Dan Frosaker (Stephanie); grandchildren, Dylan Jamison, Sydney Jamison, Jackson Turk, Alayna Turk, Henry Turk and Henley O’Neil; bonus grandchildren, Mason Kimbell and Owen and Noah Frosaker; and great-grandchild, Delilah; sister, Jean Johnson (Ron); niece, Terra Boldt; and nephew Jason Boldt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elaine.
A Celebration of Life will take place on June 26, at Fortune Bay Casino for anyone wishing to share the love and life of a truly great man.
There is no greater honor than to be remembered as kindness, as love, as the light in other’s time of darkness.
Family Services provided by Bauman- Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
