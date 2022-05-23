John Edward Matetich Jr., 71, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away May 18, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to John Edward Matetich Sr. and Irene Post. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1969, then studied and played baseball at the University of Minnesota and Southern Methodist University (Dallas, TX). He returned to Hibbing to work alongside his father as a partner of Matetich Insurance Agency and enjoyed traveling around the world with family and friends. John was united in marriage to Christine Appicelli on June 14, 1986, at Grace Lutheran Church, where they have continued to worship as active congregation members.
John loved his life as a husband, father, and “papa” while enjoying his career of serving the Iron Range as an Insurance Agent, recently celebrating Matetich Insurance Agency’s 75th year of business. His love of learning lent to his hobbies of reading and traveling. He always encouraged his children to “keep the faith” and used sports to train in the “game of life.” These lessons were taught around the table (where food is love), in the garden, on the ball field, in the Sunday school room, and any moment in between when a pep talk was needed.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; siblings, Noreen (Jon) Maturi, Linda (Patrick) Bujold, James (Teresa) Matetich; son, John Matetich III; daughters, Annamaria (Douglas) Haugen, Marisa (Joseph) Jump, Christina (Wil) Maki; grandchildren: Nehemiah, Ezra, and Gloriana Haugen, Liam and Lyle Maki, Jewel and Joseph Jump; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene, in 2011; and his father, John, in 2013.
A visitation will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home on Friday, May 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a special time of sharing at 6:15.
John’s funeral service will follow at 11 a.m on Saturday, May 28, at Grace Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, plants or donations can be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, Hibbing, MN.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
