John Edward Jylha, 65, of Chisholm, Minnesota passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Guardian Angels in Hibbing. He was born on July 20, 1956 in Virginia, Minnesota to Herbert Jylha and Ruth (Hammer) Peterka. He grew up on a farm in Angora with brothers and many cousins around. He joined the Marines as a young man and was very proud of his time in the service.
John worked many jobs throughout his life including time in construction, as a car salesman, and a Chemical Dependency Counselor. He led and developed a domestic abuse men’s group in Duluth.
John was an avid outdoorsman, great dancer/singer, and a proud Vikings fan. John’s kids and family were his pride and joy, and he adored them all. He was a proud member of the local American Legion.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Charlotte Jylha, Ruth and Joe Peterka; father-in-law, Robert Lerdahl; his daughter, Tonya Jylha; and his grandson, Tristan.
John is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Cathy Jylha; and his mother-in-law, Audrey Lerdahl; brothers: David (Jodi) Hammer, Bob (Liz) Peterka; and brother-in-law, Jeff (Susan) Lerdahl.
He is survived by his children: Jennifer Dornaski Jylha, Allison King, Brad (Kortney) Sundeen, Dezarae Jylha, Randi Strahan, Tim (Laura) Eckart, Jason (Erika) Strahan, CaSandra (Owen) Jylha, John (Alison) Jylha, Sarah Gasperlin, Alex (Jonna) Lah, and Sam Lah.
He was survived by many friends, relatives, nieces and nephews; twenty-four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. John also had many special friends — his ‘brothers from another mother’: Dave (Deana) Paver, Al (Dar) Nickila, Larry Pocrnich, Wade (Lorrie) Novak, Tim (Leann) Knapp; and cousin, Ed Jylha.
A very special thank you to all the caring and wonderful staff at Guardian Angels for taking such good care of John. A visitation will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23rd at 1:30 p.m., and a service will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
