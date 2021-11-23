John Edward Huntbatch, 48, of Ely, Minn., passed away at Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from complications related to Covid-19.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1973, in St. Louis Park, Minn., to Gary and Kay (Hall) Huntbatch. He lived most of his childhood in Winona, Minn. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1991 and went on to attend Vermilion Community College where he met his wife, Janelle Baier. They married on April 27, 1996, and made their home in Ely.
During his time in Ely, he worked for Brandau Plumbing & Heating, Range L.P. Gas, and U.S. Steel MinnTac, where he was currently employed as a production truck driver. John was a cherished husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, and friend to many. He enjoyed time with his family and attending his children’s sporting events, especially hockey. He loved spending time fishing and camping in the Boundary Waters, pheasant and grouse hunting with his dogs Kona and Oshie, grilling, taking saunas, hanging out by the fire, and with friends in his garage. Most of all, John was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janelle; daughter, Jordan; and son, Jace of Ely; mother, Kay Huntbatch; and sister, Andrea (Heath Rossin) Gierok, of Winona; father-in-law, Bob Baier, Jr. of Ely; brothers-in-law, Bob (Sandy) Baier of Ely, Dan Baier of Moose Lake, Minn., and David (Lissa Roberts) Baier of Hibbing. He is also survived by his nine nieces and nephews: Janae, Bryan, Brittany, Sydney, Lleyton, Logan, Blake, Bennett, and Henry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Huntbatch; and mother-in-law, Sherry Baier.
His family plans to hold a celebration of life in 2022.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely, Minn.
