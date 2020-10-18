John Edward Carlson, 70, of Marble, Minn., passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
He was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on Oct. 16, 1949, to Donald Edward Carlson and Eleanor Irene (Ruotsala) CarlsonGrozdanich. John grew up in Nashwauk and graduated from Nashwauk High School with the class of 1968. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State University and was a big history buff. John spent 30 plus years living in Marble, where he married his wife, Roberta, on June 25, 1977. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved Basset hound, Emma, and four wheeling and camping. John loved his family and was so proud of his grandchildren and all they have accomplished within their sporting activities. He loved to joke around and tease his friends and family and was always on the lookout for Bigfoot and alien activity.
John is survived by his wife, Roberta (Erickson) Carlson of Marble; children, Casey (Sam) Carlson of Pengilly, and Jennifer (Pete) DeNucci of Nashwauk; siblings: Ken (Diane) Carlson of Arizona, Patty (Ted) Rancourt of Bovey,, Barbie (Ken) White of Side Lake, and Mary (Ron) Holm of Two Harbors; grandchildren: Dylan, Ezra, Beau, Drake Carlson, and Sophia and Maxx DeNucci, many nieces and nephews; and Emma the Basset hound.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Eleanor; and his stepdad, Buddy Grozdanich.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine.
