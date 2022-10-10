John E. Starr Jr.

John E. Starr Jr. passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, with his daughter, Ashley, at his side.

John was born Nov. 6, 1949, to John (Jack) and Violet (Tootie) Starr in Ashland, Wis. He grew up in Gilbert, Minn., and graduated from high school there. He attended vocational school and worked for Staver’s Foundry. He married his sweetheart, Patricia Starr, on Sept. 4, 1971. They loved spending time with their family, being out on the fishing boat and camping. John and Patty were very close with their niece, Heidi and nephew, Dustin Hautala. In 1987, John and Patty had their dream come true and adopted their child, Ashley. They lived outside of Virginia and spent time at Birch Lake before purchasing their cabin next to lifelong friends on Bear Island Lake. For years, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing and riding his motorcycle. He had several dogs through the years, all of whom he loved. In the fall of 2021, John and Patty celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. John began cancer treatment shortly after with his daughter at his side, helping with Patty and their home for the next year. He spent his last summer with his Harley, visiting with family and relaxing with his dog, Frank. John was a fighter and stayed with his treatments, even after losing Patty in January of 2022. They are now united again.

