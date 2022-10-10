John E. Starr Jr. passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, with his daughter, Ashley, at his side.
John was born Nov. 6, 1949, to John (Jack) and Violet (Tootie) Starr in Ashland, Wis. He grew up in Gilbert, Minn., and graduated from high school there. He attended vocational school and worked for Staver’s Foundry. He married his sweetheart, Patricia Starr, on Sept. 4, 1971. They loved spending time with their family, being out on the fishing boat and camping. John and Patty were very close with their niece, Heidi and nephew, Dustin Hautala. In 1987, John and Patty had their dream come true and adopted their child, Ashley. They lived outside of Virginia and spent time at Birch Lake before purchasing their cabin next to lifelong friends on Bear Island Lake. For years, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing and riding his motorcycle. He had several dogs through the years, all of whom he loved. In the fall of 2021, John and Patty celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. John began cancer treatment shortly after with his daughter at his side, helping with Patty and their home for the next year. He spent his last summer with his Harley, visiting with family and relaxing with his dog, Frank. John was a fighter and stayed with his treatments, even after losing Patty in January of 2022. They are now united again.
John is survived by his daughter, Ashley Starr of Santa Cruz, Calif.; half-brother, David (Terri) Starr of Mellen, Wis.; sister in-law, Peggy (Jim) Schultz of St. Cloud, Minn.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends as well as his four-legged best friend, Frankie.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patty; his parents; in-laws, Theodore (Vienna) Heikkinen; niece, Heidi Hannu; and great-nephew, Tyler Birchem.
A joint celebration of life for John and Patricia will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the VFW in Gilbert, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Pike-Sandy-Britt Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 36 Virginia, MN 55792.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.