John E. Mattson

John Eli William Mattson, born in Rolla, N.D., on May 24, 1942, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 78.
John grew up in the Northwoods of Britt, Minn., where he was raised by John and Lulu Koski. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. His three years of service took him across the globe where he served in Vietnam and Okinawa before getting injured and being honorably discharged. After the Army he trained and worked as a mechanic, logger, truck driver and shop foreman. John was most proud of going back to school and getting his teaching license. He went on to work and eventually retired as a preschool teacher. He spent his final years living in North Carolina being a full-time grandfather.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Main; his son, Lucas J. (Colleen) Cole Mattson; granddaughters, Laylay and Kali; daughter, Michelle Fisher; son, Troy King; stepdaughter, Anne Isham; good friend, Bernadine Sykes; and his beloved pug, Rowdy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Carolyn (Kjellerson) Mattson; his sister, Jenny Anderson; Ann Whitecrow and Ronald (Blue) Fisher II.
A memorial luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Rd. S.W., Bemidji, Minn.
Burial will take place the next day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at South Sandy Cemetery, located on County Road 68 in Britt, Minn.
