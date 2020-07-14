John E. Johnson, 83, passed away of natural causes on June 21, 2020, in Olympia, Wash., his home of 50 years.
He was born Sept. 13, 1936, to John and Ada (Nikkinen) Johnson in Ishpeming, Mich., and grew up in Balkan Township outside of Chisholm, Minn..
John married Patricia Stornick on Jan. 28, 1969. He retired from Boeing Aeronautics in 1998. John loved spending time with family and family pets. He also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling, cooking, collecting slide rules and hand-carved ducks.
John is survived by his wife, Patricia of 60 years; sons: John Johnson and his wife Cindy, David Johnson and his wife Kristan, and Dan (Kathy Smith) Johnson; grandchildren: Jordan, Andrea, Taylor, and Alex; sisters, Katharine (Dale) Johnson of Cloquet and Ruth (Bill Harlan) Martin of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Frank Johnson.
Funeral services are pending.
Please leave condolences or share memories at Funeralalternatives.org
