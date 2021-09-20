John Donald Dowling, 88, of Palo, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Spectrum Carefree Living in Aurora. He was born on Jan. 9, 1933, to Larry and Lela (Pasold) Dowling in Boscobel, Wis. He grew up in Boscobel and graduated from Boscobel High School. John was united in marriage to Marion Damon on Nov. 19, 1955. John was a devoted husband and father. When Marion became ill, he visited her every day until her passing. After their marriage, the couple moved to Aurora when John became employed by Erie Mining Company, from which he retired after thirty-five years of service. The couple raised three daughters and built a home in Palo. John also retired from the Palo Fire Department as a First Responder. He enjoyed small engine repair and the many dogs he had throughout this life, especially most recently, Sugar. In his later years, he enjoyed visiting with friends at Carefree Living and playing BINGO. John took the most pleasure in his children and grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.
Survivors include his two daughters, Rebecca Jean Blanks of Aurora and Elizabeth (Lance) Stead of Cottage Grove; five grandchildren: John Cundy, Rodney Carr, Robert (Brandi) Carr, Aaron (Georgia) Stead, and Autumn (Joshua) Lyons; four great-grandchildren: Karley and Asher Stead and Avianna and Livie Lyons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; a daughter, Susan Carr; brother, Larry Dowling; and his parents.
At John’s request there will be no services.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
