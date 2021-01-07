John David Bertnick, 66, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home.

He was born Jan. 8, 1954, in Chisholm, Minn., the son of John and Gladys (Lackner) Bertnick.

John is survived by his sister, Sharon Hutton of Canton, Ill.

There will be no services at this time.

Burial will be in the Chisholm Cemetery.

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Bertnick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries