John “Bill” Pepelnjak Jr.
June 20, 1940 — February 6, 2022
John “Bill” Pepelnjak Jr. passed away Feb. 6, 2022, surrounded by his children at the age of 81. He was born in Virginia, Minn., on June 20, 1940, to John “Doca” and Rena (Cuppoletti) Pepelnjak. Bill graduated from Virginia High School and owned and operated Mesabi Mechanical Engineering Company until his retirement.
Bill was known as Papa Billy by his biggest fans, his grandkids and great grandkids. Bill completed every chapter of his life fully and without regret with a signature twinkle in his eyes and smile on his face. He made incredible friends in and around his business and all of them can shake their heads and smile and tell a classic Billy Pep story. His crew of lifelong and dear friends explored every inch of the woods that Northern Minnesota had to offer and have more funny memories, close calls, and adventures than maybe they should admit. Bill was most at home with his fiance Julie and his dog on Lake Eshquaguma, where he spent his entire life. Bill was an athlete and loved a good competition, especially if it was golf. Once again, all of his adventures were always more about the friends and family he was enjoying them with than it was the activity itself.
Growing up and raising his family on Lake Eshquaguma was a dream come true for Bill. All the other families doing the same thing at the same time became lifelong friends to him and his children. Their stories and their generation were one of a kind and will never be replicated.
Bill Pep was more than our grandpa, dad, brother, or uncle; he was our friend. It is truly amazing the people he touched and the friendships he built. From the people he grew up with to the people he worked with; even the friends of his children felt a special bond with Billy Pep. But that friendship didn’t stop there. His grandkids and great grandkids considered him a friend, too, and he had a special relationship with each one of them. Billy Pep lived and loved every day.
Throughout our lives, we woke up to our doors flying open and dad declaring, “Daylight in the swamp!” You were expected to wash your face and get on with your day and work hard and play hard. However, when the day was done and it was time to go our own ways, he always said, “Go slow. Make nice.” Will do, Papa Billy. You too. We love you. Go slow. Make nice.
Bill was reunited in heaven with his parents, Doca and Rena Pepelnjak; brother, Tommy Pepelnjak; daughter, Joni (Pepelnjak) Williams; and granddaughters, Stephanie Williams and Annie Finnegan.
Bill is survived and missed dearly by fiance, Julie Staver; Children, Jayne (Dennis Altobell) Pepelnjak, Kelly (Nick Patronas) Finnegan and John (Erin) Pepelnjak; Grandchildren: Patrick (Keri Saline) Finnegan, Erin Finnegan, Marko (Andy Tjomsland) Dewhurst, Katy Dewhurst, Jesse Williams, Isla Pepelnjak, and Doca Pepelnjak; Great grandchildren, Shea, Keenan, and Landon Finnegan and Logan Williams; Former wife, Jeanne Schake; Sister, Linda Jarmer; and Nephews, John Sullivan and Michael and Paul Jarmer.
A celebration of life is being planned for this summer.
