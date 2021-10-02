John Bartholomew Vaida, of Eveleth, loving husband and father, died peacefully Sunday, Sept.19, 2021, in Minnetonka, Minn.
John, aka Bud, Buddy or Jack was born Aug. 6, 1928, to John Mattheus and Mary Frances (Brince) Vaida of Chisholm where he grew up the third of five children and attended Chisholm public schools and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1946. The Vaida family appreciated music and ensured the home was always full of music-making. John sang around the piano with his sisters, played Sousaphone in the Chisholm City Band as well as string bass in the Chisholm High School string ensemble. An avid singer, John would joke that he was an undiscovered operatic talent.
Highly influenced by his mother’s love of teaching, John pursued a career in education, earning a degree in English at Saint Thomas College in 1951. When drafted into the Air Force after college, John worked for 4 years at the Amarillo Air Force Base as an English teacher, specifically helping new recruits learn to read and write.
After the Air Force John moved back to Minnesota and taught for short periods of time in Crosby and Austin, Minn., while spending summers getting his Masters of Education at the University of Wisconsin - Superior.
After receiving his master’s degree, John secured a job with the Hopkins Schools in 1960 and moved to Uptown, Minneapolis. John met Agnes “Aggie” Coz, a gifted singer, at a summer party on Ely Lake in 1963. John and Agnes married in Eveleth on November of that year. They shared an insatiable passion for music and spent their honeymoon in New York City enjoying one and sometimes two musicals, plays or operas each day.
John and Agnes moved to Saint Louis Park in 1965 where they raised their two sons, John and Mark. The family spent summers at their Ely Lake cabin where they hosted many birthday parties and informal gatherings. There was always a fun and lively houseful at the lake! John continued to teach Reading and English at Hopkins schools until 1987 and won many accolades and awards. Upon retiring, John and Agnes spent each of the next 27 winters in Tucson, Ariz., where they had the good fortune of reconnecting with many Minnesota “snow birds,” hosting family friends and making many new friends.
John and Agnes continued to summer at Ely Lake until 2011 when they sold both properties and moved into Lincoln Place Apartments in Eveleth. After Aggie’s passing in July 2011, John resided at Lincoln Place Apartments, making many friends in the building. In 2019 John moved back to Minneapolis to be closer to his son Mark. In his last 6 months, John enjoyed his weekend drives with Mark as they would tour all of John’s favorite places in The Cities; Saint Thomas University, Saint Agnes Church, their former home in Saint Louis Park, Lake Harriet and Lake Minnetonka. John would say after each drive that it was the best day of his life.
John was a fantastic father. He championed his kids and insisted that homework was done “to perfection.” He was boastful of his sons’ accomplishments and took special pride in their musical pursuits. John loved to travel and took the family on adventures throughout the US. A particular thrill for John was when he and Agnes traveled to Rome in 2005, shook hands with the Pope, attended an Italian opera and then traveled on for a week in Slovenia. Besides classical music, John loved playing Scrabble, gardening, political discussions and interior design. He was never happier than when visiting with friends over coffee or listening to the loons at sunset on Ely Lake. A proud Slovenian and Iron Ranger, John would regale anyone who would listen to stories about being from The Range, his family heritage and his wonderful childhood.
John had a strong Catholic faith, attended mass regularly and prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary for guidance. He said the rosary daily during Lent, on all family road trips and found great solace in the rosary in his later years.
John is survived by his son, Mark J. Vaida; his sisters, Rosemary Simons and Barbara Grillo; his cousin, Mary Anne Loomis; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Agnes A. (Coz) Vaida; his son, John F. Vaida; his sisters, Elizabeth Bowden and Margaret Brisley.
Visitation will be from 10 until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass Saturday, Oct. 23, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. The Rev. Justin Fish will be the celebrant.
Inurnment will be in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities of Saint Paul or University of Saint Thomas.
Arrangements are with the Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home of Eveleth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.