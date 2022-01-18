John B. Barich Sr., 86, of Ely, Minn., passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.
Johnny was born in Ely on April 23, 1935, and was a life-long Ely resident. On Jan. 15, 1955, he married Bonnie Maddern.
John was a proud life-long miner who retired in 1997. He had many other employment experiences over the years including delivering fuel oil, working for the Ely schools, and driving school bus.
When he was not working or caring for his family, Johnny very much enjoyed performing with his brothers Bernie and George in the Barich Brothers Polka Band.
John was a proud member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely. He was known by many around town and will be remembered for his caring nature, kindness, and his sense of humor.
Johnny is survived by his two children, Patty (Bryan) Rusco and John (Geri) Barich Jr.; four grandchildren that he cherished dearly: April, BJ, Casey (Rusco) and Lauren Barich; and was also recently blessed with the addition of two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Tripp Rusco (BJ and Jordan); and his brother, Bernie (Kathy).
He was preceded in death and is now reunited with many family members and friends including his beloved wife, Bonnie; their daughter, Debbie; his parents, George and Frances; sisters, Mary, Sophie and Annie; brothers, George and Albert; along with many other friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with Rev. Fr. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in the Ely Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
