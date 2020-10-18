John Austin Kallevig, P.E., 84, died peacefully at home in his sleep Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1935, and was raised in Eveleth, Minn.
John and Loretta Jean Aileen Hautala from Virginia, Minn., were married July 28, 1957, on the hottest day of the year.
John graduated from the University of Minnesota after earning a Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering in 1958. As a college student, he drew up a new type of imaginary plane with jets on the wings. The teacher told him it would never fly. The plane in the drawing turned out to be a Boeing 737 built 10 yrs later.
The couple moved to Seattle for Boeing shortly after college graduation where they had two children. Then moved back to Minnesota, having two more children.
John worked as a mechanical engineer for Boeing, Rosemount Aerospace, Alliant TechSystems, and Honeywell to name a few. For most of his career, John specialized in new product and technologies development. John co-authored four patents and he held several executive offices for Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers (MnSPE) and he held both President, Vice President and Director for Professional Engineers in Industry MN Chapter (MN PEI). In 1995, John gave the commencement address to the UMD engineering class. He was also the featured speaker at the Industries of the West Coast of Norway in Stavanger, Norway. He also owned and operated Northern Systems Co.
John published over a dozen papers and gave many lectures to top organizations in his field.
John was part of a team at Honeywell who designed and built a portable solar laboratory bus, which toured around the U.S. demonstrating solar power heating systems for Honeywell. John chaired the MN Legislature Energy subcommittee for three years, supervised Energy White Papers for two MN governors. John also testified before the MN House of Representatives Energy Committee about the importance of renewable energies in the 1970s.
John loved to spend all his free time camping, hunting, fishing and home renovations, but most of all, traveling. Was an avid reader and short story writer, and a licensed private pilot. Completed four marathons, all under four hours, and the Birkebeiner. He sang several times under the direction of renowned choir director Robert Shaw with both the Seattle Symphony and Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra. He was our family genealogist where he traced his father’s Norwegian family line back to the 1400’s. John was active in The Gideons International.
When John and Loretta retired, they moved to Balsam Lake, Wis., where he continued his mission as a speaker for Gideon at local churches and volunteered with the Balsam Lake Fire Department. They both were deacons at Faith Evangelical Church and active volunteers with the Salvation Army as their faiths were central in their lives and both had a fundamental calling to serve others.
He will be deeply missed by his children: Faun (Michael) Bonewits, Peter (Barb), Susan (Hinshaw) Brandt, and Austin; grandchildren: Billy (Angie) Hinshaw, Michelle (Chris) Arnett, and Chaz R. Hinshaw; siblings: Lawrence (Pauline) Kallevig, sister-in-law, Connie Kallevig, Karen Seaholm, Iva Jean Vedo, Phyllis Skorseth, Nancy (Duane) Nelson, Janet (Gordy) Barg, Thomas (Rosemary) Kallevig, James (Christine) Kallevig; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Loretta Jean Aileen (Hautala); his parents, Leonard Austin and Iva Margret Kallevig; and his brother, Kermit Rue Kallevig Sr.; and brother-in-law James E. Seaholm.
Arrangements are entrusted with Skinner Funeral Homes of Cumberland, Wis.
