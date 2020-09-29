John Arthur Hanson passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn., following a 14-month battle with Multiple Myeloma.
John was born on Dec.21, 1953, the son of Carl and Saima (Tamminen) Hanson, in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1973 and later graduated from Itasca Community College. John married his wife, Kim, on July 5, 1980. Together they raised two daughters and celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. John worked at US Steel, where he retired after 37 years of service. After retiring, John moved to Owatonna, Minn. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and riding his Harley. John was a member of the Owatonna Eagles Club, the OTT Mug Club, and the Lone Wolf Motorcycle Club.
John is survived by his wife, Kim of Owatonna; his daughters, Jenny (Jim) Hanson, and Becca (Andy) Harrigan of Faribault, Minn.; his siblings, A. Kelly M. Kohler of Hibbing, Barbara Hanson of Chicago, Ill., Margaret Simmons of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Donna Drlaca of Hibbing, Linda Morrow of Sioux City, Iowa, and Richard Hanson of Hibbing; extended family, friends, nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
