John Arden Anderson was born in Brookston, John lived his entire life in northern Minnesota. A hunter, fisherman, literature and art enthusiast, country music fan and musician, and accomplished cook – John was a true Northwoods renaissance man. His heroes included Ernest Hemingway, Johnny Cash and Clint Eastwood. After attending University of Minnesota – Duluth, John taught K-12 art in Mountain Iron for 30 years. Upon retirement, he designed and built a beautiful home on the Artichoke Creek in his beloved Brookston; where he spent 26 wonderful years entertaining lifelong friends and reveling in the natural beauty that surrounded him.
He is survived by his sister, Mavis Myhran; his nephews, Erik Myhran (Teri), Anders Myhran (Lynn); “grand” nieces and nephews, Austin (Libby), Bennett (Jenny), Chase (Marisa), Lindsay (Vince) Garver, Blake (Tara), Sarah, Hartley, Livia, and “great” nephew Corky. John is also survived by his very special friend, Evelyn Prusak with whom he traveled the world and shared the occasional martini.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Swede and Selma Anderson; his brother, Stanley Anderson; sister-in-law, Doris Anderson; brother-in-law, Dean Myhran; and nephew, Brooks Myhran.
John’s family extends their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton, Minn., for their splendid care and ability to love and embrace him in his final months.
Due to Covid, no public service will be held but a private committal will take place when circumstances allow.
