John Anthony McGauley

There will be a gravesite remembrance for John “Frogie” McGauley at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
John spent much of his early life in Hoyt Lakes and his later years in Zimmerman, Minn.
John is survived by his brothers, Pat, David (Theresa) and Jim.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will also be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Refuge Church in Zimmerman.
