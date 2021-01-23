John Andrew Skalsky, 85 of Iron, Minn., passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Ecumen North Branch, North Branch, Minn.
John was born Feb. 27, 1935, to Andrew and Maggie (Gacek) Skalsky in Hibbing, Minn. He was a lifelong resident of Iron and Hibbing. John retired from Mesabi Community College after teacher Biology and Computer Science for 20+ years. John was also a U.S. Army Veteran serving in 1954-1956. John enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his grandkids. John especially enjoyed traveling to Canada camping and fishing with his family and the numerous trips he made to the Twin Cities to support his grandkids in their many endeavors. John's wife, Ardele, children and grandchildren were by far the most important people and the highlight of his life.
John is survived by his children: Becky (John) Odella, Wyoming, Minn.; John Skalsky, Cedar, Minn.; Mark Skalsky, Minneapolis, Minn., and Terry Skalsky Sr., Hinckley, Minn.; grandchildren: Kelsey and Karley Odella, Ashley Skalsky, Mindy Barto, Terry Jr., Melissa (Shepard), Trevor, and Nathan Skalsky; and his 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardele of 56 years
A very special thank you to his nephew Jim Skalski for joining him for monthly memorable lunches, his nephew Jerry and Loretta Wedge, for the many visits and card playing and to the best neighbors, Tom and Becky Smith, for their friendship and the many cups of coffee that they shared.
A memorial service for John will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Feel free to visit Doughtery's website at http://www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence. Please feel free to dress casual, blue jeans/flannel shirts as John was just a down to earth kind of person.
Due to Covid restrictions, we are unable to have a reception afterward and we understand if you are unable to attend.
