John Aloysius O’Neill IV, of Bovey, Minn., passed away on May 10, 2021, in Yuma, Ariz., at the age of 71, with his wife Jennifer by his side.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1949, in Darby, Pa., to Elizabeth and John A. O’Neill III. John grew up in Collingdale, Pa. Then his family moved to Lincroft, N.J. where he attended Christian Brothers Academy.
John served on Active Duty with the U.S. Army 5th Special Forces in Vietnam. He was on active duty from 1970-1972, and then transferred to the 11th Special Forces Group in the Army Reserves. John’s time in the Military shaped his future, and he was always assisting other veterans. John earned the following service awards: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service medal w/2 stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation, Parachutist Badge, Cambodian Airborne Badge, Cambodian Defense Ribbon w/Bronze Star and Vietnam Airborne Badge,
After the Military, John joined the New Jersey State Police and graduated from the 92nd Class in May 1977. John was on the TEAMS Unit on the NJSP. He worked several assignments, but his most memorable were on the NJ Turnpike, Bordentown, Ft Dix Station, and the Marine Unit. John retired in July 1999. The State Police family was a huge part of John’s life. Some of John’s last words were to his fellow Troopers. He wanted them to know how much he respected them, enjoyed working with them, and had a lot of fond memories. It is a bond that he took with him to heaven.
John was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his four children: John A. O’Neill III (Donna), Margaret (O’Neill) Sinanan (Sean), Michael O’Neill (Allison), Timothy O’Neill (Amanda); 12 grandchildren: Emilee Rose (O’Neill) Meiners, Sadie Sinanan, Savien Sinanan, Gracie O’Neill, Madalynn O’Neill, MaKenna O’Neill, Kassandra O’Neill, John A. O’Neill III, Donald O’Neill, Fiona O’Neill, Orla O’Neill, Destiny O’Neill, three great-grandchildren, Jaydon O’Neill, Mila Meiners, Sterling Meiners; three sisters, Patricia (David) Hull, Betsy (Dave) O’Neill-Palimatier, MaryAnn (Paul) Boudreau; and four nieces: Jenna (William) McLaughlin, Marissa (Michael) Mitchell, Laura (Robert) Soden, Patricia (Jay) Quander; four grand-nephews; and two grand-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, John A. O’Neill III; his mother, Elizabeth F. O’Neill; and nephew, David Hull.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the PolyCystic Kidney Foundation at PKDCure.org/tribute in memory of John A. O’Neill IV. Or to PKD Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187
Arrangements for John are under the care of the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, NJ 08759. Please visit www.andersonandcampbellmanchester.com for complete funeral arrangements and/or to leave a tribute or condolences to the family.
