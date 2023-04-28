John Alan Maki
John Alan Maki, age 80, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
He was born December 26, 1942, in Hibbing, the son of Vaino and Stella (Nopala) Maki. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and the accounting program at Duluth Business University. A veteran of the US Army, John proudly served during the Vietnam Era and reveled in recalling his time spent in Germany. John was united in marriage to Josette “Jo” Baratto on April 1, 1967, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing.
An avid hunter and fisherman his entire life, what he loved best was the quality time spent with friends and family at the shack or on the lake. In his younger years, John played adult pick-up hockey, as well as baseball, coached youth hockey in the 1970’s, and later assisted on his son’s teams. He shared all these passions with his children and grandchildren. His fondness for both construction and woodworking begot two houses and many decks and projects for friends and family. In his later years, John took up golf and was known for his 3-mile walks down 1st Ave. and Howard and back again.
John had worked at Ryan Construction. He put his accounting degree to work at Butler Taconite and the Hibbing HRA and finished his career at Hibbing Taconite as a truck driver. He was the Postmaster for VFW Post 8510 in Hibbing. He enjoyed wintering in Mission, Texas, with Jo for many years.
John is survived by his much-loved family, his wife: Jo; daughter: Stacy (Andy) O’Brien of Waukesha, Wis.; son: Shane (Sara) Maki of Hibbing, Minn.; grandchildren: Nathan, Matthew, and Jacob Maki; brother-in-law: Jim Haupt of Hibbing; granddogs and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Clarence; sister: Gerry Haupt; sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Gene Tomassini.
Private graveside service will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Family and friends will be welcome to gather at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 4, at Mr. Nick’s Corner Bar to celebrate John’s life.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
