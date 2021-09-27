John A. Paver, 89, of Hibbing, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Due to COVID -19 services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

