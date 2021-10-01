John A. Paver

Lifelong Hibbing resident John Paver passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital, succumbing to complications that began with a hip infection. He passed peacefully in his sleep, with his children at his side in his final hours.
John was born in the Leetonia home of Anton and Frances (Briski) Paver as a younger brother to siblings Mary and Albin. By all accounts, he enjoyed the typical upbringing of a “Location” kid and developed enduring friendships and built many happy memories with those he grew up with in the area.
John captained the Hibbing High School basketball team before graduating in 1950, then passed on an offer to attend college (which he said he later regretted) to enter the workforce. In 1955, he married a fellow Location kid, Marlene Krtinich, and they gave birth to Jeff a year later, followed by Craig (1959) and Michelle (1966). They enjoyed 57 wonderful years of marriage together before Marlene passed in 2012. The house they built in 1960 remained the family home the rest of their lives.
John retired from National Steel work life in 1991after 40 years working at various ore/taconite mines in the area. He participated in fast/slow pitch softball and was a league bowler in both Hibbing and Nashwauk for years. He deeply enjoyed his family, fishing trips to Canada, canning, cooking and serving friends and family, reading his newspapers, and gazing out at the lake from his cabin. He had a dry wit and a big heart that helped temper his frustration following any Vikings loss. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing and the American Legion in Keewatin as well as the Hanna Retirees Club.
John is survived by two children, Craig (Kathy) Paver of Washington D.C., Michelle (Alan) Redding of St. Augusta, Minn.; grandchildren: Rita, Jack, Abby, Ana, Alex, and Jake; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings; as well as wife, Marlene; and son, Jeff.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will be delayed at this time due to Covid-19; please watch for more information and a gathering in John’s honor in Spring 2022.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
